Strs Ohio Purchases 8,311 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

