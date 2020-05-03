Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

