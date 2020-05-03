Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $460.96 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $474.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $379.19.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,684 shares of company stock worth $45,770,166 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

