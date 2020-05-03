Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $97,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $649,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 31.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 495,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,258 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.05%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087 in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

