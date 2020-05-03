Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

