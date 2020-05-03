Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 448,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after buying an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $17.34 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

