Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,699 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Post worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Post by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POST opened at $88.79 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

