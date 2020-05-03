Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock worth $5,765,568 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $236.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.21. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

