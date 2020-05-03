Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lennar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:LEN opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

