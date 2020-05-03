Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRLV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XRLV opened at $33.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.