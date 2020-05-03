Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,579 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Shares of AVB opened at $158.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $200.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

