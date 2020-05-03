Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 120,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

