Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

