Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $189.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,473 shares in the company, valued at $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,481 shares of company stock worth $53,080,502 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

