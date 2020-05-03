Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 411,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

