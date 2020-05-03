Raymond James & Associates Sells 55,391 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dell were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Dell by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,716 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dell by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dell by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660 over the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

