Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.17% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

