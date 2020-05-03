Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,930,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

