Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.39%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

