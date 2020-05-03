Raymond James & Associates Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,651 shares worth $666,656. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

