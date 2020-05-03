Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $38.54 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -481.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

