Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $63.20 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

