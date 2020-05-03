Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $8,758,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

