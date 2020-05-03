Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $92,881,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $149,573.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,523,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,481 shares of company stock valued at $53,080,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $189.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

