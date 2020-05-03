Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 129,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.