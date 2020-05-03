Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

