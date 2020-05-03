Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

