Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208,243 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,560,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.