Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Nutanix worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 60.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,320.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

NTNX stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.96. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $43.46.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.