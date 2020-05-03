Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nice worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nice by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after acquiring an additional 630,096 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nice by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Nice by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after buying an additional 327,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $162.85 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

