Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,766 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Mdu Resources Group worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.12 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

