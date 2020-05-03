Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 957,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NOK stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

