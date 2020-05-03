Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $68,788,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.