Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

