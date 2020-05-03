Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

