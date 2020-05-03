Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Msci by 59.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Msci by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 40.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.99. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

