Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $797.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

