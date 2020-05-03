MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,748,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 230,310 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MEDNAX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 183,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of MD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

