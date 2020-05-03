Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

