FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 171.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 377,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

