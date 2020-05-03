Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.