Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KXI opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

