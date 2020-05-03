Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 104,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 156.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 322,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

Several analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

