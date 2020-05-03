Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,724 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

