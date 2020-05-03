VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $48.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

