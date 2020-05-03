Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.