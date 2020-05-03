Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

