Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

