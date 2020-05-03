Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

