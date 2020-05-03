Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.